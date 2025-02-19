Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $14.59 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $600.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $614.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

