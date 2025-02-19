Empower Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,862 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

ADP stock opened at $309.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $311.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.10.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.55.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $106,366.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,233.98. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $210,236.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,077,721.04. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,478 shares of company stock worth $1,617,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

