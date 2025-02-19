Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 363 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,283,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.77.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $295.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.26. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

