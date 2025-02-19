Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Should You Sell?

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) traded down 12.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 1,403,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,523,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.17 ($0.03).

Enteq Technologies Trading Up 12.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.