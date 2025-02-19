Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $425,884.80 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. 2,825,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,587. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 469,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 124.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after buying an additional 991,494 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exelixis by 60.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

