Fagan Associates Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $86.11.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.