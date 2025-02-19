Fagan Associates Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,905 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,762,000 after buying an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after buying an additional 1,408,609 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,331,000 after buying an additional 632,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,244,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $357.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $266.99 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.10.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

