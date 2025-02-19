Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 654,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 117,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

