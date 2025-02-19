Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 654,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 117,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

