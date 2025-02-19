Financial Consulate Inc. Has $592,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 207.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

