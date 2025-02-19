Financial Management Network Inc. Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 175,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 94,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

