Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.41.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

