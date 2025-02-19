Financial Perspectives Inc Has $239,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $293.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.