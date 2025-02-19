First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,540,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654,688 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 37,734.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,128 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 105,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $209,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,851.50. This represents a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIBK opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

