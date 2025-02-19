Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 179 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.