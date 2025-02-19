Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Position Decreased by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 0.5% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. CWM LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 63,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

