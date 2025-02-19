Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Position Decreased by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 0.5% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. CWM LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 63,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000.
Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on FND
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Floor & Decor
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Buffett’s Billion-Dollar Bet: Will Constellation Brands Pay Off?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Dutch Bros: Percolating Higher on Hypergrowth, More Upside to Go
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.