Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 99,880 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,880 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 511.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,233 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,239,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.