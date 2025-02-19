General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 29.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

