Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01, RTT News reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$70.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.77. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$44.23 and a 52-week high of C$76.20.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total value of C$693,102.00. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.20.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

