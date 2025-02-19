Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 42,377,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 105,240,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).
Global Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.19.
About Global Petroleum
Global Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas, upstream exploration company presently focused on Africa and the Mediterranean. The Company’s principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. Its primary listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a secondary listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM).
