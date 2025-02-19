Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,536 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

