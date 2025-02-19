Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,361,000 after purchasing an additional 950,535 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,833,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 274,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,043,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 945,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

