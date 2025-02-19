Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,086 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

