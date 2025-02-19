Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 25,675 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,116,000 after buying an additional 476,292 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after purchasing an additional 189,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,333,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,154,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,936,000 after purchasing an additional 132,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.