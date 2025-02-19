Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 57,114 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,114 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.5% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,490.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 540,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 534,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.