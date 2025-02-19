Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.09 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 110.30 ($1.39), with a volume of 5064065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.41).

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.24.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

