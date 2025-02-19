GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,870,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 370,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 510.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.38.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

