Head-To-Head Comparison: Astera Labs (ALAB) vs. Its Competitors

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) is one of 173 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Astera Labs to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Astera Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs -21.05% -10.76% -9.91% Astera Labs Competitors -469.87% -76.48% -11.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Astera Labs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 1 11 1 3.00 Astera Labs Competitors 2504 10045 19674 702 2.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Astera Labs currently has a consensus target price of $115.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 541.96%. Given Astera Labs’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astera Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

60.5% of Astera Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astera Labs and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $396.29 million -$83.42 million -53.91 Astera Labs Competitors $4.18 billion $596.33 million 16.35

Astera Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astera Labs. Astera Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Astera Labs beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.