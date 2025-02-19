HiTech Group Australia Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:HIT)

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.
HiTech Group Australia Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $77.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.
HiTech Group Australia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HiTech Group Australia
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Moderna: A Generational Opportunity for Investors in 2025
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Buffett Just Dumped His S&P 500 Holdings—What It Means for You
Receive News & Ratings for HiTech Group Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HiTech Group Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.