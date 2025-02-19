Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 65287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

