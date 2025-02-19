Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 65287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.60).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group Stock Performance
About Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hostelworld Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.