Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

