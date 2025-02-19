Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.72. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

