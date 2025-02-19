Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.11%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

