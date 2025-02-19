Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,894,000 after buying an additional 621,830 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 183,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Azenta by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 107,339 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Azenta by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 77,409 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Azenta by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 739,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.47. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $67.77.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

