ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 430.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,904.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

