ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $396,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 302,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of DexCom by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

