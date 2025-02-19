Infinera Corp Announces Anticipated Acquisition Closing Date by Nokia and Election Revocation Deadline

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) shared in an 8-K filing on February 18, 2025, that its pending acquisition by Nokia Corporation is expected to conclude around February 28, 2025, subject to the reception of remaining regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions. The company notified that the deadline to revoke a prior election concerning the form of merger consideration for the transaction is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 21, 2025 (referred to as the “Election Revocation Deadline”).

Should the completion date be delayed, Infinera assured stakeholders of timely updates regarding the Election Revocation Deadline. Stockholders holding Infinera shares through a bank, broker, or other nominee may have different revocation deadlines.

In a further announcement, Infinera disclosed that the expected completion date will determine the Election Revocation Deadline. The company plans to communicate any changes to this timeline promptly.

The press release unveiled that upon the Election Revocation Deadline’s passing, no further revocations will be accepted or executed. Shareholders who don’t duly revoke their election on time won’t be able to sell or transfer the shares subject to their election after this deadline. They will subsequently receive the relevant merger consideration after the Transaction concludes.

In related news, the company offered details about the election revocation process. Stockholders holding Infinera shares directly can revoke their election by submitting a Notice of Withdrawal to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. before the Election Revocation Deadline.

Infinera has notified that the final merger consideration payable by Nokia is subject to proration as outlined in the previously filed Proxy Statement/Prospectus. The company will disclose the outcomes of stockholder elections and any necessary proration upon the Transaction’s closure.

Shareholders aiming to request election revocation materials can contact Sodali & Co at the provided contact information in the PR. Infinera advised stockholders to carefully review all materials before making any revocations or elections.

The announcement reiterated that this communication doesn’t solicit any proxy, consent, authorization, or offer concerning the Transaction. There will be no securities sale except as per legal requirements.

Infinera advised shareholders about the potential risks accompanying forward-looking statements in the communication. Shareholders are encouraged to review periodic reports filed with the SEC for a comprehensive understanding of possible risks and uncertainties.

