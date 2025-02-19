Insider Selling: State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells 3,705 Shares of Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

