International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,620,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 21,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

