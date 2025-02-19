Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.