Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Position Lessened by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 329,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

