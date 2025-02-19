iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Cut by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

