iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $495.94 and a 52-week high of $614.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

