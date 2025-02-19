iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after purchasing an additional 593,144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,989,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,079,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $146.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

