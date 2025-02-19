iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

