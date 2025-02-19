J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

BSCR opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0696 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

