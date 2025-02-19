JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $7.50 Price Target at UBS Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

JELD opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $521.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,042,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,133,301. The trade was a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 310,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,500. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

