Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 14,010,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 10,840,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

JOBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $45,938.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,036.40. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,603.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,218.80. This trade represents a 20.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,025,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,241 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

