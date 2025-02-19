JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
