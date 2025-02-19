Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 1,565,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 338,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 9.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

